Thursday is going to bring a couple different weather hazards to our area, making this forecast exceptionally complicated heading over the next 24 hours. Thursday will likely end up being the warmest we have been since late June and will be getting close to being the hottest day of the year.
Here's a look at what the heat index could look like across the area by Thursday afternoon with the increased humidity.
With temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s and with ample humidity and high dewpoints, this means our atmosphere will be setting up decently well in terms of instability for severe storms when a front arrives late Thursday and heading overnight into Friday.
Thursday Severe Risk
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded us from seeing a rogue severe storms to more of an organized threat for severe storms heading into late Thursday and overnight into Friday. The main threats we're going to need to be looking out for are going to be damaging winds and small hail. While the threat for an isolated tornado is very low, one cannot be completely ruled out as this system sinks South.
Instability (CAPE)
As we have previously talked about in previous blogs, CAPE is basically how much energy is available in the atmosphere for storms to get going and become severe. In order for organized severe weather to occur, you must have a decent amount of CAPE in the area. In terms of Thursday afternoon/evening, there will be plenty. Different models show different amounts of CAPE available in our area.
NAM model:
The NAM model is showing a LOT of available CAPE across the area, as this model usually does.
GFS Model:
The GFS model is showing a significant amount of CAPE as well, but further to the West of our area. Keep in mind that these storms will likely chase wherever the highest CAPE values are.
European Model:
The European model like the GFS is showing high CAPE across the area, but the highest available still being West of our area, meaning in this scenario, the stronger storms would chase West of us and into the highest area of instability.
Advancetrak
Advancetrak from the latest data is trending for these line of storms ahead of the front to be arriving late in the afternoon and into the early evening, after the heat of the day has already occurred.
What you'll notice is that advancetrak has this line splitting across our area and the stronger storms diving down to our West and East, where those highest CAPE values are.
These storms look to be lasting until the early morning hours of Friday.
Where exactly these storms end up and where they are the strongest is going to depend a lot on how much CAPE there is in our area and where the CAPE is the highest, because that is likely where these strongest storms will dive off to.
Wind Energy
Along with instability you need sufficient wind shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere in order to develop organized and widespread severe weather. When looking for sufficient shear, we typically look for around at least 40mph winds. In the image below, you can see we get close to the benchmark, but don't quite get into the 40mph range. This meaning that there will be some wind shear available, but not a ton like there would need to be in order for this to be a higher risk event.
Rain Totals
This is not the type of event where we are going to get a ton of rain and if you are looking for mother nature to provide a lot of rain for your yard, this isn't the system where it is likely going to happen. We do need the rain, after all this is the 11th day in a row now without measurable rainfall in Louisville, but we aren't looking to get a whole lot out of this system.
Most areas are looking to see under 0.25" of rain. That being said, if our area does end up seeing a few of those stronger storms, localized areas could see more that get caught under those more intense downpours.
Either way prepare for a hot and humid Thursday afternoon with potential storms to roll in that late afternoon and overnight into Friday. Marc and Rick will be on air this afternoon and this evening with the updated forecast.