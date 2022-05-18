This blog will be updated throughout the afternoon
Although we had some areas of morning rain earlier today. we still have another chance of some strong and a couple severe storms later this afternoon and this evening. Low pressure moving in from the West will swing in a final line of storms later today that could end up reaching severe potential.
Dewpoints are continuing to climb, bringing in that low-level moisture needed for storms to eat up on and thrive on to become stronger.
SPC Outlook
The Storm Prediction Center right now has our area under a Slight risk for severe weather (2/5), mainly for the Ohio River and further South.
So, let's talk about the possible timing, and why that could be key as to what factors will help enhance our severe risk and what factors could be limited that could hold back these storms from reaching severe criteria.
Timing and Ingredients
Ingredients
One of the main ingredients you need for severe storms is wind shear. We typically look around the 850mb level (about a mile above our heads) for winds greater than 40mph. This is the one ingredient we will no doubt have available as we head into the afternoon, with plenty of wind shear above us.
Wind Shear helps to tilt thunderstorms so that they can maintain their updrafts and downdrafts separately and avoid collapsing on themselves.
Another ingredient needed is CAPE (storm energy). We're going to go through the timing of the storms now and compare that to what CAPE is available at each timeframe to see if it is enough to help sustain storm strength.
Timing
We'll first begin to see some more storms develop early to mid-afternoon. You'll notice a few areas of some heavier rainfall signified by the darker colors.
At this time frame (3;30pm), let's see what CAPE we have available...
The answer is not much at all. Much of that storm energy is still off to our West, so we wouldn't expect many if any of these at this time to have as great of a chance of becoming severe just yet.
At this time frame (5:00pm), you'll see some more reds embedded on the radar moving through the area. This is likely due to the fact that our temperatures have now risen into the low 80s and around the peak heating of the day. CAPE looks a little better at this timeframe, but still is noticeably favorable to our West and Southwest.
The front that is helping to usher in a lot of these storms on model data looks to start stalling into our Southern communities into the evening time. This could throw some more isolated storms along that front to our South at this timeframe (7:30pm on). You'll notice that there looks to be more supercell-looking storms at this timeframe.
Why is that? Well, let's look at CAPE again at this time now.
You'll notice CAPE values are much higher in the Western and especially Southwestern portion of our viewing area as the front stalls. This area is where we should be most concerned with stronger storms and possible a spin-up or two occurring.
Another tool Meteorologists often use through weather data is called Updraft Helicity. This is basically highlighting an area that model data is picking up that measures the amount of rotation in the rapidly rising air within simulated storms. So, anywhere you see a lit up area like on these maps, that is signifying some twisting along with rising air in thunderstorms, giving us a broad idea of where an isolated spin-up would be possible.
Summary
This is a pretty complicated set-up and multiple factors could lead storms in either way, to where we don't get much of anything, or we could have multiple warnings. A lot depends on the destabilization of the atmosphere and how much CAPE can make its way back into the area before the storms arrive this afternoon and evening. We have enough wind shear, but the big uncertainty is will we have enough CAPE. If we do build up enough CAPE, damaging winds would be our main threat, followed by areas of large hail, and the possibility of a couple spin-up tornadoes.