A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ for Sunday morning for part of Kentuckiana.
Visibility will be less than 1/4 a mile in freezing fog in east central, north central and south central Kentucky.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
*ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will be most dense in low lying rural areas and near bodies of water. Use caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses as slick spots are possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.