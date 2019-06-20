Severe Risk:
We are in the midst of a very active pattern with rounds of heavy rain and strong to even severe storms. That pattern continues, as it seems it always does, into the weekend. (This weekend will likely make it 76% of 2019 weekends with measurable rainfall!)
Although we are dry and sunny right now, our next chance for strong to severe storms takes aim in just a few hours. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe threat, for the western portion of Kentuckiana, to an "enhanced risk". That is a level 3 out of 5. The rest of the area (excluding a small portion to the NE) is under a "slight risk" for severe weather.
The main concern today is damaging straight line winds. Trees will likely be knocked down across the area, especially because the soil is saturated. However, it has been so soggy that additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding especially in areas that see repeated rounds of rain. Some areas could pick up several inches of rain quickly. Remember to never drive through flooded roads. A flash flood watch may be issued soon. Other threats include frequent lightning, hail and we could see isolated tornadoes embedded within the line.
Set up:
A warm front is starting to lift north through our region. This will slowly increase temps and the humidity and by extension our instability. An ongoing and organized MCS is out to our NW and will persist into our area this evening. There is a severe thunderstorm watch issued just to our NW. We will let you know if there is further expansion to the east ASAP.
Timing:
It is so quite outside right now, but that will change by this evening. Be weather aware after 5 pm until about 12 am. This is when the line of strong to severe storms will be possible. It will start in our NW and push SE through the evening. Take the images below of AT with a grain of salt. The initial timing is off, so I believe the line will likely be here earlier than what is shown below, likely arriving to our western counties around 5-6 pm. While this line looks to exit around 10 pm - 12 am, I think additional showers and storms are likely overnight, creating a flash flooding concern. It is difficult to see a flooded road at night.
Bottom line: If you have outdoor plans this evening or late tonight... keep an eye on the forecast. If you haven't already, be sure to download the WDRB Weather App. You can get any update we push and check on the radar through the evening. We will be watching the storms evolve and keep you posted in a variety of ways. We will post any updates/watches/warnings to our social media pages. The links to my pages are at the top and bottom of this page. We will also, as always, cut into programming as needed.