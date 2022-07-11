The International Space Station is flying over our area tonight for a long duration pass. 7 minutes is the longest that the ISS can be viewable when passing over our area and tonight we get a max view!
The ISS becomes visible 10º above the WSW horizon at 11:29 PM tonight. It stays visible for the next 7 minutes as it slides across our area, disappearing in the NE sky at about 10º above the horizon. At its highest, it will only climb to a max height of 51 degrees above the horizon or a little over half way to straight overhead.
The weather should cooperate beautifully for this long duration pass. Clouds started breaking apart this evening and will continue to clear tonight. A mostly clear sky means a mostly unobstructed view of the flyover.
Its summer and an amazing time to spend an evening looking at the night sky. Tonight is the perfect night to enjoy watching the International Space Station fly right over your home!