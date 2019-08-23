IT'S FRIDAY! However, it has been rather soggy outside, for most of the day, for a pretty large chunk of Kentuckiana, as a cold front slinks through the region. It has been good to get some rain though, after a dry month.
Rain will continue for the next few hours, but it will begin to move slowly south and become more scattered through the rest of the afternoon and early evening.
I think for your Friday night plans, rain will be coming to an end. Notice that around 6-7 pm, there are still a few stragglers, but many areas will be dry.
That is pretty good timing for many area football games tonight! I leave a 10% chance at kick-off.
By tonight, the rain will be over and we will see clouds erode overnight.
Saturday is going to be BRILLIANT. The sun will return and the cold front will drop our dew points. This will lead to really comfortable conditions tomorrow. Notice the comfortable dew points do not last very long though.
A warm front approaches on Sunday and that will bring a surge of moisture - making it feel more humid. It also will bring a return of showers and storms. This looks to be mainly later in the day. We will of course be making tweaks to the forecast all weekend long! We will keep you posted on any changes in the forecast. I'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning on WDRB in the Morning from 6 - 9 am!