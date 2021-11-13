Temperatures over the next couple of days will continue to remain below average and in the 40s for highs. Combine that with some wind and it's feeling more like the 20s and low 30s at times across the area through the weekend. Mix in some precipitation in that...and you have a chance for a snow shower or mix.
That's what is going to be possible on Sunday morning. Before you freak out, accumulation will not be likely and your morning commute on Sunday won't be impacted. This is due to the surface being warmer than freezing along with the roads, not allowing for the snow to stick. How warm the surface is will be the main kicker on who sees snow and who sees a sleet/rain mix.
Rain Or Snow?
As mentioned in yesterday's blog with an image like this which is called a "skew-t" chart, the column of air is now saturated - the green line representing dewpoint and the red line representing temperature stay close to each other all the way through. The circle at the top shows you where snowflakes are forming (where the yellow line is). That happens in a specific region of the atmosphere that must be saturated and below freezing to produce snowflakes in the cloud.
The diagonal blue line on the right represents the freezing temperature - 0ºC or 32ºF. Anything on the left of that blue line is colder than freezing; to the right is warmer than freezing. The column of air stays below freezing until the lowest 1000 feet in the atmosphere, then it goes warmer than freezing. This is a scenario where you could see snowflakes or partially melted sleet pellets make it to the ground, but it doesn't last long.
The profile warms more in the lowest levels after this meaning the snow and/or ice would likely melt before reaching the ground which will look like regular rain. Your best bet to see the wintry stuff will be the early morning hours Sunday and in southern Indiana.
Timing
A mix of rain, sleet, and a few snowflakes will be moving in during the early morning hours of Sunday. Most of that will be moving through right before and during sunset hours. Note: The white number is the air temperature, the blue numbers are the wind chill.
You'll notice the best chance for snowflakes will be North of 64 and into Southern Indiana.
By late morning temperatures across the area warm above freezing and that wintry mix will shift to an all-rain scenario that will last into the mid-afternoon. Even though that will transfer into rain, keep in mind it is still going to be cold.
Winds heading into Sunday afternoon along with the wintry mix will be gusty and will make it feel a lot cooler than it actually is by the afternoon and especially to start off Monday morning for the morning commute to work.
Bundle up for this weekend and on Monday, but don't lose the t-shirt and jeans just yet. We're warming back close to 70 by Wednesday.