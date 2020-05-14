Police officers in Texas are using a scary moment caught on camera to remind drivers everywhere to adjust driving speeds to match the weather conditions. The Belton Police Department said they are grateful no one was seriously hurt in this incident, but say lives are literally at stake and you need to use extra caution during inclement weather.
Check out the terrifying dashcam of the close call with a semi-truck spinning out of control below....
A Belton police officer and two state troopers had a close call on Tuesday when an 18-wheeler lost control on southbound I-35, crossed a median and two lanes of frontage road before coming to a rest on the side of the road. Please slow down or <<<move over>>> pic.twitter.com/sOvqw6q9RZ— Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) May 13, 2020
According to the Belton Police Department Officers were working a crash scene involving another truck on Tuesday. That's when the second 18-wheeler came barreling toward them - crashing over a highway median and two lanes of highway. The officers got out of the way in the nick of time. The truck came to a stop on the side of I-35.