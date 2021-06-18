The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southeast Indiana
Northern Kentucky
Southern Ohio
Western West Virginia
* Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 910 PM
until 300 AM EDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Clusters of storms will continue to move
south-southeastward across the region this evening, and possibly
into the overnight, with damaging winds and some severe hail as the
primary hazards.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 30
statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles northwest of
Louisville KY to 30 miles southeast of Athens OH. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU1).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.