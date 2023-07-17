The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southern and eastern Illinois
Central and southern Indiana
* Effective this Monday afternoon from 430 PM until Midnight EDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
inches in diameter possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Scattered severe thunderstorms will move east-southeast
across the watch area through this evening with a risk for damaging
wind gusts and large hail.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles southwest of
Mattoon IL to 40 miles southeast of Muncie IN. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
