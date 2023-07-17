The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Southern and eastern Illinois
     Central and southern Indiana

   * Effective this Monday afternoon from 430 PM until Midnight EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible
1 
  SUMMARY...Scattered severe thunderstorms will move east-southeast
   across the watch area through this evening with a risk for damaging
   wind gusts and large hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles southwest of
   Mattoon IL to 40 miles southeast of Muncie IN. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

