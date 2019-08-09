Three of the last four months have been below average in the rain department at Louisville International Airport. To be fair, May was very close to average. June was well above normal and July was below normal by nearly 3''. We have only seen a trace of rain for the first 9 days of August.

This has resulted in a level one drought or abnormally dry conditions. Bottom line? We need some rain.

There is a chance we will get some today. But it does not look like a lot and not everyone will be so lucky. A cold front will sweep through the area and bring a chance for some widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

It looks like the best chance for rain will be from about 3 - 9 pm. Along and south of I-64 has a better shot to see rain than southern Indiana.