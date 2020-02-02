It was a frosty start this morning, as clouds eroded overnight, allowing temps to dip into the mid and upper 30s. BUT did you hear the news?! Our favorite furry "forecaster", Punxsutawney Phil, is predicting an early spring! This is only his 20th time, since 1887, predicating an early spring!
And if he is considering the next few days an early spring - he is right on the money! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s! Today will also be mostly sunny!
One condition to be aware of for today - there will be breezy winds following a warm front. Expect southwesterly winds around 30 mph and at times even faster, especially east of I-65 and during the early afternoon. These winds could blow around light, unsecured objects and make travel more difficult for high-profile vehicles.
The Super Bowl is tonight (you can catch it this evening on WDRB). The 49ers and Chiefs are playing in Miami, FL. Typically, in the beginning of February, Miami has MUCH warmer weather than Kentuckiana. But not today! They have almost the exact same forecast as we do! Temps in the 60s, mostly sunny and breezy!
Try to enjoy the lovely weather today. It is fleeting! While the temperatures stay warm for the beginning of the week, clouds will move back in tomorrow afternoon and rain will be moving back in by tomorrow evening! It will be a rainy and stormy Tuesday. Hannah Strong will have more information about rain chances after the game!