A Tornado Watch has been issued for a portion of our viewing area. The watch is in effect until 5 pm EDT and includes Louisville. Below is an image of the counties included in the watch as well as detailed information from The National Weather Service.
TORNADO WATCH INFORMATION:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Extreme southeastern Illinois Central and southern Indiana Western and central Kentucky Parts of western Ohio
* Effective this Thursday morning and afternoon from 10:45 AM until 5:00 PM EDT.
* Primary threats include... Several tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely, Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Broken band of supercells is spreading rapidly northeastward across western Kentucky, and the trend should continue into the afternoon across southern Indiana and potentially reach western Ohio this afternoon. The fast moving storms will be capable of producing tornadoes, a couple of which could be strong, along with damaging winds and isolated large hail. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 20 miles west of Fort Campbell KY to 25 miles north northeast of Muncie IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
Stay tuned for the latest information. Storms are likely to develop shortly. Marc, Jude, Rick, and I will be here through this evening. We will be keeping you informed for the rest of today.
