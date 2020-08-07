GOODBYE FALL PREVIEW; HELLO HEAT!
We have been experiencing cooler temperatures and lower dew points over the last few days. I hope you have enjoyed it because the fall preview is quickly coming to an end! Over the weekend, we will see a transition back to hot and humid conditions with the return of showers and storms as well.
AIR QUALITY ALERT
Saturday, August 8 is an Air Quality Alert Day for ozone in Louisville/Southern Indiana. Forecasters believe ozone will be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) range. Sensitive groups include seniors, children, and people with breathing ailments like asthma and COPD. The general public is not likely to be affected.
HOT & HUMID
Dew points have been in the upper 50s to low 60s for several days, but will climb around 10 degrees from today to Sunday. It will not be *too humid* on Saturday, but will be very muggy on Sunday with dew points in the low to mid 70s! The higher humidity will also be coupled with temperatures in the 90s. This means our "feels like" temperatures or heat index values will increase to the upper 90s to low 100s on Sunday and early next week.
STORMS RETURN
As high pressure slides east and heat and humidity build - we will see the return of showers and storms as well. They will start off isolated on Sunday and increase early next week. These will be most likely during the heat of the day during the afternoon and evening.