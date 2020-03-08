Check out this timelapse from yesterday…There was not a single cloud in sight! High temperatures reached the lower 50s - which was very seasonable.
Today we are going to exceed that! We will reach the middle 60s which is about 10° above average. We will also start to increase the clouds and increase the winds ahead of our next system.
Wind gusts throughout this afternoon and evening will be around 25 mph out of the south. That southerly wind is helping to increase our temperatures this afternoon. Winds will continue to increase on Monday with gusts 30-35+ mph.
Clouds will also continue to increase tonight and Monday morning - eventually becoming overcast. This will keep us more insulated and therefore temperatures will be milder tonight/tomorrow morning.
There will be a surge of moisture as we head into the work week with a few systems keeping the rain in the forecast. Round one moves toward Ketuckiana on Monday.
At this time, it appears to be arriving in evening (at the earliest late afternoon, but most data is currently holding it off until the sun sets). Therefore, we will still have quite a bit of dry time tomorrow. And that’s true throughout the entire week. Although, rain is a consistent and constant theme, we will still have periods of dry time in between rounds of rain.
Rain is most likely by Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible during this time frame.
At this time, severe weather looks more likely to the SW of the WDRB viewing area. We will still be watching for the potential for any stronger storms on Tuesday morning. We have plenty of wind energy, but we are lacking instability.
Showers are most likely early on Tuesday and begin to end from west to east through the day. We stay dry for about 24 hours. Additional showers and storms return by Wednesday afternoon.
Below is raw data for rainfall amounts from two computer models through Wednesday. You will notice that there is decent agreement between the GFS and Euro for 0.5 - 1.00'' of rain over the next three days with locally higher amounts. Therefore, flooding concerns remain low. Hannah Strong will have the latest this evening and more information about the second half of the forecast (the end of the week/next weekend) on WDRB News.