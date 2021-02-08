There will be a lot of winter weather moving through our area this week. This post will try to address all the questions you have about what is happening and when. Please keep in mind, while we are confident this event will happen, the exact positioning of ice or snow amounts and those amounts themselves, are still subject to change in the next two days. Please continue to check back with us here on WDRB.com and on television for the latest forecast updates.
TONIGHT
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 AM Tuesday to highlight areas where accumulating snow and potentially a glaze of ice could cause road impacts. You can click here to read more about the Advisory.
Snow is moving into our northern communities this evening. Central and southern Indiana is where most of the snow will accumulate. The air above our heads is warmer through Kentucky, so any moisture that extends closer to the I-64 corridor will likely be a snow/sleet mix or freezing rain.
The blue stripe in the map below is where we expect the highest snow totals; in this area 2"-4" of accumulation will be possible. The white shading will see slightly less, closer to 1"-2". The pink shading represents and area where we could see less than an inch of snow accumulate, but it will likely come with a glaze of ice. South of there we are not expecting to see much moisture Monday night/Tuesday morning.
Impacts will be likely overnight and early Tuesday. Watch for ice to develop on untreated surface and snow to lay down a good coating on roads where we expect accumulation. Closer to the Ohio River, pay attention for a glaze of ice over the sidewalk, front steps to your home, etc. In all of these areas, bridges and overpasses could become slick, so please drive carefully.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY
A Winter Storm Watch was issued from 1 AM Wednesday through 1 PM Thursday. You can click here to see the text that the National Weather Service issued with this Watch. Compare this to a Tornado Watch - a Watch means we expect this top happen in the next few days. If that forecast holds, a warning will be necessary. We discussed this a bit in our conference call today with the National Weather Service. You can click here to read more about that discussion.
We will get a break between tonight's system described above and the start of this wintry stuff arriving early Wednesday. This moisture is moving in from the south/southwest, so that's where we see the rain and freezing rain begin Wednesday morning.
As that moisture spreads across our area through the day Wednesday, we see all different types of precipitation on the table. Remember, what type of precipitation you see is not just about the temperature here at the ground. There's a layer of warmer air above our heads that complicates that forecast. If the whole column of air is cold, we can get snow. If we have a layer of warm air above our heads, those snowflakes melt. If the surface temperature is below freezing, that rain freezes on contact and you get freezing rain.
As more moisture fills in, we start to see just how prolonged this event will be. Snow sets up in central and southern Indiana, and rain sets up in southern Kentucky. In between we are likely to see freezing rain or sleet, seen here in the pink shading. If this lasted for half an hour, it wouldn't be a huge deal. A few hours would be a little more of a head ache, but this picture doesn't change until Thursday evening.
The longer the ice keeps falling or forming on the ground, the more likely it is we will see ice accumulations. A tenth of an inch of accumulated ice will make roads slick; a quarter of an inch of rain will start to bring down tree limbs and ice power lines. This is the concern with such a prolonged event - that we will see hours of ice which will accumulate and cause power outages.
The blue shading in the image below shows where an additional 1"-3" of snow will be possible from the Wednesday/Thursday event. Even for those of you who are seeing mostly snow, please be alert for slick roads. Sleet may mix in with some of that snow, too, creating icy conditions that you may not be able to see as clearly. The white shading shows you where another inch of snow will be possible, and that's where we will also start to see that snow mixing with more freezing rain and ice.
This is the part of the forecast that is the most concerning. The red coloring in the image below is where we expect the most ice accumulation. You may also see/hear it called ice "accretion" but don't let that confuse you. In those red shaded areas, we are expecting to see anywhere between a quarter of an inch and half an inch of ice accumulate. There may even be spots within that axis that see a little more than that, so please be extremely cautious if you live, work, or plan to be traveling in these areas late Wednesday and Thursday. In the pink shaded areas we expect up to a tenth of an inch of ice to build up, and in the purple shading we expect between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch. These ice amounts are THE HARDEST part of this forecast and the most impactful. These will continue to fluctuate in the next 36 hours, so please check back for additional updates.
Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca will be walking you through this forecast step-by-step and showing you new data as it comes in tonight on WDRB News at 10 and 11. Then join us again tomorrow morning - Jude Redfield will be on your TV starting at 5 AM to show you where the snow is falling and Mike Marshall will be there to talk to you about road impacts and traffic concerns.