Kentucky has seen a lot of tornadoes this season, and our typical severe weather season is just getting started. After the tornadoes in our area Wednesday night, one of the questions we are hearing a lot is "this is unusual, right? This is more tornadoes than we usually see?" Yes, by a lot.
Since December 5 Kentucky has reported 82 tornadoes. 46 of those reports across the Commonwealth came the night of December 10 from the tornado outbreak that devastated Mayfield and other small towns through western and southwestern Kentucky. Even without that outbreak, that's still 36 tornadoes in Kentucky since December. The average is 10. From December through the end of April, Kentucky averages 10 tornadoes based on data from 1989-2013 (the most recent I was able to find). If you include the December outbreak, we have seen more than eight times as many tornadoes as we should. Even if you take that anomaly out of the data, we have still reported more than three times as many tornadoes as is normal at this point in the year.
Indiana is pretty much right on track with "normal" statistics. From December through April, Indiana averages 6 tornadoes. So far 5 have been reported in that time frame across the state.
All of that math so far is state-wide, so let's zoom it into our WDRB communities. To be clear we are considering the named counties on the map above now. Our area has reported 27 tornadoes since December. We don't keep averages for just our coverage area, but here's some perspective. The entire state of Indiana averages 24 tornadoes annually, and it's 21 in Kentucky. In four and a half months, our 33 counties have seen more tornadoes than either of our states should in an entire year.