Hurricane Dorian will go down in history as the 2nd strongest hurricane in the Atlantic ever with maximum sustained wind speeds of 185 mph. Hurricane Allen had the strongest winds ever in 1980 with 190 mph winds. Dorian is tied with Wilma, Gilbert and the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935.
Since making its first landfall in the Bahamas yesterday afternoon, it has been battering the island with relentless hurricane force winds and extremely dangerous storm surge.
The eye of #Dorian pic.twitter.com/XN29zC46IP— Garrett Black (@GBlack22wx) September 1, 2019
#HurricaneDorian beating up my Freeport,Bahamas 🇧🇸😢😪 The wind and rain is nothing we have ever seen before! Cars, homes total loss #Dorian2019 #flooded #PrayForTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/nwMIJHcRvX— MVP (@mvp242) September 2, 2019
Video from Freeport, Bahamas. #Dorian is traveling west at 1mph... unreal pic.twitter.com/8n7qj92cwK— Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 2, 2019
The peak of Hurricane season is the end of August through early October (the tip of that peak is on September 10th). When you wide zoom out on the satellite, you see there are several disturbances the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. There are FOUR areas of potential development in the next five days.
1. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a low pressure system located about 300 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization. A tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or so while the system moves generally northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible over the Cabo Verde Islands today. Formation chance through 48 hours: 80%. Formation chance through 5 days: 90%
2. A broad area of low pressure located over the south-central Gulf of Mexico is producing a wide area of showers and thunderstorms. This system has become better organized since yesterday, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while the low moves slowly westward across the south-central and southwestern Gulf of Mexico toward the coast of Mexico. Formation chance through 48 hours: 40%. Formation chance through 5 days: 50%
3. A trough of low pressure is located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Although the associated showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization, the system does not have a well-defined surface center. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while the disturbance moves slowly northward or north-northwestward. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Formation chance through 48 hours: 30%. Formation chance through 5 days: 50%.
4. A tropical wave is forecast to emerge over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands in a few days. Some gradual development of this disturbance will be possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward. Formation chance through 48 hours: near 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days: 30%.