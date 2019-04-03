Soak up the sun! Clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system. For now, the clouds are thin and high.
By tonight, as clouds continue to increase, temperatures tonight and tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer in many locations.
Most of tomorrow will be dry, but there will also be more clouds around than today. Rain will initially be fighting out dry air and not actually fall to the ground until late on Thursday.
The most widespread rain will occur overnight Thursday into Friday. There is a little bit of instability, so there could be some thunder. This is most likely in the southern part of our viewing area. Majority of the rain will be early on Friday morning, but there could be a few lingering showers or drizzle.
Rainfall totals look to be around half an inch for this first round of rain. While it does not rain every day all day, the entire seven day is pretty active. To learn more about those rain chances, including the potential during this weekend, be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB New this evening.