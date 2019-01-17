Active Weekend Timeline
Another weekend, another complicated forecast! A strong cold front & low pressure will bring some messy weather to Kentuckiana! I think the best and easiest way to discuss this system, is to breakdown the timeline of events, throughout the entire weekend. We will go through each day (Friday-Sunday) and discuss some important highlights to remember.
Friday: Most of the day will be quiet, with mostly cloudy skies & drizzle early. There may be a few breaks in the clouds though (let us hope).
Late Friday/Early Saturday: Rain will arrive. It will be become progressively heavier with time on Saturday.
Saturday: A rainy day with periods of heavy rain, too. We will be watching for the threat of flooding on area streams, creeks and rivers. There will be a wide range of temps (30s in southern IN; 50s in southern KY). This mean there will be a variety of weather across the region. A wintry mix with sleet looks possible early to the north, while there could be an isolated gusty storm in our southernmost counties.
Rainfall amounts: Highest rainfall totals will likely end up in the southern part of our viewing area, with lower amounts in southern IN. Expect about 1-2'' of rain with locally higher amounts.
Saturday PM: Temperatures drop 20-30 degrees as an arctic cold front moves through. This means there will be a transition from rain to a wintry mix to eventually snow. The wintry mix could include freezing rain and snow. This looks to happen around 7-10 pm.
Saturday night/Early Sunday: This time frame includes accumulating snow, with strong and gusty winds out of the NW at 20-30 mph. It appears the best location for accumulation will be along and north of I-64. A flash freeze is likely overnight, too. Which essentially means that because temps will drop so fast, any moisture on the ground freezes rapidly. Data suggests this would happen overnight, around 3-4 am.
Sunday morning: Snow tapers off. Prepare for slick roads/hazardous travel. It will continue to be much colder through Monday. Highs will be below freezing and lows could potentially be in the single digits. Even with a light wind - it will feel much colder. Wind chills could be as low as ZERO by Monday morning. Try to not be outside too long in these temperatures. Bring your pets inside and check on loved ones.
Snow Locations: The low is just coming on land, off of the Pacific. We will continue to get a better picture of potential snow accumulation/totals. However, at this time it is still hazy. As mentioned above, the most likely area to see snow will be along and north of I-64. It is worth noting that these types of systems, with snow on the back end of the system, typically do not result in high snow accumulation. The one thing we will have to watch for is a deformation zone. This is an area where higher snow fall can occur. Some, but not all, computer models are hitting that def zone could develop over area. The high snow amounts will be outside of our area, to the north and northeast.