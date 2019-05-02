A line of storms rolled through this morning and early afternoon. Some were strong. Additional storms are still rolling through the area now. Scattered storms will continue, on and off, through tomorrow morning. Some could become strong to severe as well, with damaging straight line winds, hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. A rogue spin up is not off the table.
A few scattered storms will be possible this evening. Not everyone will see these storms. While storms are likely over the next few days, there will be dry time between waves of showers and storms. Scroll through the images below of Advancetrak to get an idea of coverage for this evening.
These storms could impact KDF events, like Thurby and the Pegasus Parade. In my opinion, there is a better chance for these events to stay dry. However, remember when "Thunder Roars - Head Indoors."
Overnight, storms will continue and become more numerous. This trend will continue straight through Oaks morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will still be possible with any storm.
There is some good news. It will not rain all day tomorrow. Notice showers and storms are moving out during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow.
By race time? It looks MUCH drier. It will likely be cloudy, but I think most people headed to the track will take that forecast! Unfortunately, there is MORE rain moving in for Derby Day. For more information on that...be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening.