We have now seen our first round of rain this morning, but we are not done yet. A warm front lifts through our area today allowing warmer, wetter air into Kentuckiana.
Temperatures and dewpoints will be in the 50s this afternoon, but we lack many of the factors needed to see severe weather. We do, though, have the factors we need for strong wind.
Remember we have a Wind Advisory in effect until 7 AM Eastern Friday. In the lower levels of the atmosphere, a strong jet sets up tonight. Wind speeds could be over 70 mph in that level.
In the upper levels of the atmosphere we move into the entrance region of a jet streak, which also creates an environment for strong wind at the surface.
At the surface a low pressure center will be moving close enough to area to create a tight pressure gradient. Think of that like the slope of a hill. A ball will roll faster down a steep hill than a shallow one; the same is true for wind on a pressure gradient. Adding these factors together, we could see wind gusts up to 45 mph tonight.
Since we don't have the right factors (as mentioned above), the threat of severe weather is fairly low today, but not zero since the wind will be so strong.
Even though the rain looks heavy (and will be), flooding potential is fairly low. This line will move quickly and we haven't seen much rain lately, so the ground and water sources will be able to take more water.
The line of storms will come through the Louisville around 5 PM today. Thunder and lightning are likely in this line, as are periods of brief heavy rain.
Overnight there will be a brief dry period before the cold front comes through. These fronts are part of the same low pressure system mentioned above. As the cold front passes through, it will bring more isolated showers with the potential for a few claps of thunder.
After frontal passage Friday the sky will start to dry out, so this won't be an all day rain Friday.