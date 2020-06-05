...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT... The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect from 5 AM Sunday to midnight EDT Sunday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.
AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange For Ozone Issued For Part Of The Weekend...
Rick DeLuca
Meteorologist
