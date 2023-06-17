Another day, another Air Quality Alert for our area. While we still have some wildfire smoke from Canada over our area today, that is not the driving force of this air quality alert for today. Instead, this Air Quality Alert is for ozone and does include the Louisville Metro.
This A.Q. Alert is pushed more toward sensitive groups this time around, instead of being unhealthy for everyone like what we saw in our area on Thursday evening. Here is the text for more info on what this A.Q. Alert entails and some recommended actions to help reducing ozone forming emissions.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until midnight EDT later tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.