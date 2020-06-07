The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert and Ozone Action Day for today. It is in effect from 5 AM Sunday to midnight EDT Sunday night for 11 counties in Kentuckiana. You can see them below.
CODE ORANGE:
Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly, children, persons with asthma or other breathing problems and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.