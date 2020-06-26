The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert for both Saturday and Sunday. This is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro Area.
A dust cloud blowing across the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara Desert in Africa has been impacting air quality over the southern United States in recent days. Some of this dust will reach Kentucky and southern Indiana this weekend. Although this is not a hazardous situation, elevated particulate levels are expected which can lead to air quality issues.
Allergies and breathing problems may be aggravated by the elevated pollution. This is most likely for members of sensitive groups who may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly, children, persons with asthma or other breathing problems and those with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.