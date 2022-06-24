KAIRE (Kentuckiana Air Education) and the National Weather Service have issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday in Louisville and parts of southern Indiana.
Surface ozone levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups like people with heart or lung conditions, children, and the elderly. If you had covid, you may also notice these ozone days affect you more than they used to. Anyone in those groups should avoid strenuous outdoor activity Saturday.
These high levels of surface ozone can happen on hot days when the air is not moving. With a forecast high temperature in the middle 90s and wind speeds generally staying below 7 mph, Saturday meets that criteria.