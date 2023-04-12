An Air Quality Alert Day has been issued for metro Louisville and surrounding areas in southern Indiana on Thursday as surface ozone levels will become unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes children, elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions or breathing issues.
Higher levels of surface ozone can build up when weather conditions are warm and the air is stagnant. Temperatures Thursday will climb into the low 80s during the warmest part of the day, and the wind will be moving in from the south and southeast slower than 10 mph.
Kentuckiana Air Education says "the general public is not likely to be affected" and the air quality should improve a bit on Friday. This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.