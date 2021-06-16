...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio;
Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County
in Indiana, from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.
The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for
sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index.
On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone
formation by taking the following actions:
* Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive.
* Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling
and tighten the gas cap.
* Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to
ozone formation.
* Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality
Advisory days.
For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air
Quality Agency`s web site at
www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality.