Along with rising temperatures into the mid 90s and heat index values near 100, an Air Quality Alert is in effect not only for the rest of the day today. but also for Wednesday.
Here are the counties that are included in this alert for today and tomorrow in our viewing area.
Unlike last week when we had an Air Quality Alert, atmospheric smoke is not to blame this time around.
Surface ozone levels will be high enough to make the air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes children, the elderly, and anyone with a heart or lung condition. If you have breathing problems, you are also included in that group.
The oxygen we breathe is O2 - 2 oxygen atoms in every molecule. Ozone is O3 - 3 atoms in every molecule. KAIRE says, "This extra atom makes the gas highly reactive, enabling it to damage tissues and materials." In the stratosphere ozone helps block UV light, protecting us from the sun's radiation. At the surface ozone is actually formed by a chemical reaction. You can read more about that science here.
Here is the different levels of concern and the description of air qualities. Today and tomorrow will be included in the AQI Orange color.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.