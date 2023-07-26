...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.
Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their
exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.
For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
