...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect from 9 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Wednesday
night.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.
Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups
include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other
breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People
in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.