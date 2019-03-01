All Eyes on the Weekend System: Timing and Impacts
A system is brewing out in the Pacific Ocean. It is still about 2-3 thousand miles away from Kentuckiana. After meandering in the Ocean for days, after the system gets on land it will jet across the US and arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Additionally, once it gets on land, we are able to send up weather balloons and get better data/a clearer picture of the storm. Over the last few days, the trend has been less snow, not more. We will see if that continues over the next two days.
Timing: After a fairly mild day Saturday, the first hint of precipitation will arrive late Saturday/early Sunday (depending on how you want to look at it). This will be around 2-5 am Sunday.
Precipitation will spill out across Kentuckiana. Notice that this will be mainly rain and snow, not very much freezing rain or sleet or ice is expected.
The snow line, or freezing line, looks to be pretty fair north for the morning and early afternoon. This is still in our viewing area. Part of Southern IN will have very little rain mixed in with the snow. Conversely, there will be parts of central KY that will be the exact opposite and have a very small window of snow.
The snow/freezing line will drop south throughout the day on Sunday as temps fall. This will likely be during the late afternoon/early evening. Late on Sunday and into Monday is when should expect the greater impacts across more locations in Kentuckiana. Prepare for slick spots if you will be traveling.
Snow will wrap up late on Sunday. It will be VERY cold to start off the work week. Start thinking about wind chills in the single digits again! Any snow that accumulates will hang around for a few days because of the cold temperatures.
Accumulation is most likely north of I-64/the Ohio River. That is the same area mentioned above that will have minimal rain interference. Expect around 1-2'' with a few isolated higher amounts. Around metro to the Parkways, we are expecting up to 1''. South of the Parkways should expect about a dusting of snow. If you would like a visual of that - Rick is showing a snow total map on WDRB News this evening. The roads should hold up for most of the day with majority of the snow accumulation on colder surfaces, like cars and the grass. The potential for negative impacts will be later on Sunday when temperatures fall. Prepare for slick spots then.
Bust potential: this system is a delicate balance between cold air and moisture. If they meet up earlier, snow totals will end up higher. If the cold air never catches up to the moisture, there will be minimal accumulation anywhere. This is why we will be tweaking the forecast and it's important to check back through the weekend as the system gets closer to us. I will have the latest details early tomorrow morning from 6-9 am. I will alert you to any changes in the forecast over the weekend.