An active week: Heavy rain with flooding potential
Super-Sunny-Sunday! Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Score! Whatever you would like to say about today, the bottom line is that it is going to be very sunny with just a few clouds and well above normal temps. But what goes up... must come down. Clouds return by tomorrow as well as the rain due to a cold front out to the west. Temperatures fall by the end of the week.
A few lighter showers are possible earlier in the day on Monday, but I think there will be a better potential later in the day.
By the afternoon and evening, scattered showers, and possibly a few isolated storms will be around Kentuckiana. These look to be generally light. This is not our rain maker. Expect around 0.10-0.25'' of rain.
Most of Tuesday looks to be generally dry. I do leave a 30% chance because it looks to be a bookend day. Meaning there is a chance early in the day from a system departing and a chance late in the day as a system arrives. It will also be a "bit cooler" on Tuesday following the first front. I use quotes because it is still above average for this time of the year.
Wednesday looks very likely for widespread rain. It looks like a wet one, with widespread showers and storms from north to south and west to east. At this time, the severe threat looks pretty low, but if that changes we will of course let you know.
It also looks like showers and storms will be likely for a large portion of the day. Rain totals will add up on Wednesday. It does look to be mild though with temperatures back in the 60s.
Thursday could also feature some thunderstorms and heavy rain. The data continues to suggest a band of heavy rain will set up around our viewing area. It has been fairly consistent with favoring our NW communities. There are many rivers, creeks and streams in these areas that will likely have flooding issues if it sees as much rain as projected.
Nearly the entire work week will be spring-like. A stronger cold front looks to pass through by Friday. With the warmer temperatures we will also be very wet. Most of us should expect 2-3'' by the end of the week. This will rise many of our area rivers and cause flooding issues for some.
However, notice that if that band sets up, there will be locally higher amounts of 4-5''. At this time, it looks to be favoring southern IN counties like Orange, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings, etc. However, this could shift north or south. A northerly shift would mean it wouldn't impact as many Kentuckianas. A southerly shift is the exact opposite. We will be keeping a pulse on this in the days to come and keeping you informed as well.