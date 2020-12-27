A weather system is taking aim at our area around the New Year's holiday, and it's getting a lot of attention on social media. We will lay out what we know about this system and what changes we still expect to help you plan ahead.
What we know: impacts from this system will linger in our area for several days. Right now that looks like Wednesday through Saturday with the majority of you seeing rain Thursday and Friday.
What will still change: the track of the fronts and low pressure centers. Just in the last 24 hours, the track of the low that will impact us has changed significantly which has forced us to adjust the forecast. The track will likely change again before this system arrives. We will look at what is most likely and what is possible below. Based on that track shifting, the type of precipitation could change too. It looks likely that most of this will fall as rain, but we could see a brief wintry mix or light snow at the end.
On Wednesday a low pressure center moves north of our area. That's a pretty safe bet; it shouldn't come through here, but it will drape a cold front through the Ohio Valley. At this point rain looks most likely in Indiana on Wednesday and less likely in Kentucky as that front sets up in Indiana.
By Thursday the next low pressure center is already pushing that cold front away. As this system moves north and the warm front crosses through our communities, heavy rain and even some thunderstorms will be possible.
Friday is where this forecast has changed significantly. It now seems the low pressure center will swing a little wider than we first thought. The diagram below shows the two possibilities - the L on the right is what I (Hannah) showed you Saturday night taking a more direct path toward the north east. The L on the left is my forecast Sunday accounting for a more northerly track initially before the system curves to the east.
If the low takes the more northerly track, that gives it more time near our region. That means the rain will hang in our area for longer. If it takes the more direct path toward the northeast (which looks less likely), the rain will leave our area faster. Clear as mud? Forecasting is tough, y'all.
As this system leaves our area, it's possible we will get some wrap-around moisture to combine with the cold air flowing into our region. Right now light snow would be possible Saturday morning, but that is the least certain part of this forecast.
The big takeaways from this forecast right now are:
1. This will change. Check the forecast at least once a day if you have plans or will be traveling. You can check in with our Meteorologists on WDRB News or in the WDRB Weather app any time of day.
2. This looks like mostly rain, and some of that rain could be heavy at times.
3. The wind will also be stronger than normal as all these different weather elements (fronts and low pressure centers) move around our region, so expect the end of this week to be pretty breezy.
4. Temperatures will be mild before this moves through and colder after it leaves.
