The Storm Prediction Center has put most of our area in a Slight risk of severe storms on Tuesday. This post will evaluate our storm potential, so you can make the right decisions for you and your family.
SETUP
At the surface, a cold front will be passing through our area late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The ingredients through the atmosphere don't all quite stack up, though, so this is not a clear-cut storm threat.
INGREDIENTS
At the upper levels of the atmosphere, the strongest part of the jet streak will be diving south of our area. Because we are on the northern edge of that, the air is diverging at the upper-levels, which leads to convergence at the surface. If you look closely at the wind lines in the map above, you will see the divergence is not incredibly strong. Ideally you want to see the wind changing directions (curving northeast and southeast) or large differences in speed if you're looking for strong indicators of a storm threat.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere, we look for positive vorticity advection. There's really nothing to be seen in that level during this setup, so I'm skipping it here. We're moving down to the lower levels (still above our heads) to look for the low level jet streak. While the wind speed does increase a bit here, it's strongest over the state of Ohio. That is not likely to feed our storms, but to pull the stronger storms farther downstream.
Warm, moist air will be flowing into our region. Monday the wind will shift after a warm front passes by, so it will be coming up from the south. That southerly wind brings the warm, moist air which fuels the threat of storms.
Part of calculating instability involved the dewpoint (the moisture in the air), so that's where we look next. As heat climbs through the hottest part of the day, we expect instability to spike. On Tuesday we also see this late spike as the cold front pushes this energy out ahead of it. This late evening instability surge could support a chance for hail in the storms.
Last, let's look at another calculated product. Remember, this is not something you can step outside and measure (like temperature, dewpoint, wind, etc.), but something that is calculated using those variables. The fact that this supercell parameter is higher early Wednesday morning and in our northern counties is what you should pay attention to. That's where the strongest storms are likely - our northern counties.
TIMING
Timing is the biggest issue with this forecast. Even though the SPC outlook at the top of the page is for Tuesday, it's really for all the dark hours until the sun rises on Wednesday. Make sure you don't get confused by Tuesday vs. Wednesday because the strongest storms will actually arrive early Wednesday.
CONCLUSION
We are under the Slight risk. Since we're still two days away from this happening, I (Hannah) don't have a problem with the positioning of the risk. I do hope that (if the data stays the same) tomorrow's update trims out some of the southern communities. I'm not sure it needs to go quite so far south.