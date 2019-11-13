Earlier this week, (November 11th) a snow storm brought our first round of measurable snowfall and first 1'' snowfall. Below is the snow depth around Kentuckiana on the 12th. Most locations were around 1-2'' of snow. Did it feel like this was too early to get our first snow of the season?
If you said yes - you would be right! In terms of Climatology, we were about a month ahead of schedule. We typically do not measure our first snow until December 7th. That is statistically our average. Of course, there will be years with snow earlier and later than this date. This year being a perfect example!
And it is even later into the year that we typically see our first 1'' snow of the season. Again, this has already happened across Kentuckiana this year but that is not typical. This week's snowstorm was about 7 weeks early compared to when we normally see our first inch of snow. The average first 1" snow of the year for our area is December 26 - a day after Christmas!
Picture Credit: Doug Nichols; November 2019 Snowfall