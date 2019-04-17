ROLLER COASTER TEMPS: We are experiencing temperature WHIPLASH this week! Sunday night, temperatures dropped like a rock and by Monday, our highs were only in the upper 50s. Temperatures quickly rebounded yesterday into the 80s. Notice below, our temperatures will stay mild for today and tomorrow. However, they will plummet once again by Friday!
SET UP: You can thank a potent system out to the west for that! A warm front has produced breezy southerly winds and has increased our temperatures in the last day. However, there is also a cold front associated with this system. The whole system will shift from the plains to the mid-west by tomorrow. This will bring the return of showers and storms by Thursday and cooler temperatures by Friday.
SEVERE POTENTIAL: The severe threat is pretty low tomorrow, but not completely off the table. Instability is low with modest wind energy. Our counties, mainly west of I-65, are under a marginal threat for severe weather. That is a level 1 out of 5. The better chance for severe weather is to our SW. We will keep you posted on any changes that develop.
We do have a decent shot at strong storms though. In order for a storm to be severe, it has to meet certain criteria. This includes winds greater than 58 mph, hail larger than 1'' or the storm is causing damage. Therefore, a strong storm can have gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning or even hail, but still not be considered severe. Tomorrow some storms could have winds in excess of 40 mph. There will also likely be a wide range of rainfall totals. Most will be in the 1-2'' range. However, there will be over and under producers across Kentuckiana.
TIMING: We will stay dry for the rest of today. In the overnight, most will stay dry as well. A few stray showers are possible by daybreak.
Scattered showers will be possible early tomorrow, but the much better chance for showers and storms is later in the day.
Additional storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, creating the bulk of the precipitation.
Storms will continue into early Friday. This is not our only rain chance over the holiday weekend.