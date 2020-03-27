130 Years Ago...

Today is the 130th anniversary of Kentucky's Deadliest Tornado. According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, it happened Thursday, March 27, 1890 between 8:00pm and 8:30pm and killed approximately 76-120 people and 200 injured more. It was rated an F-4 on the original Fujita Scale and caused an estimated 2.15-2.5 million dollars in damage. 

image 3.png

The path illustrated shows the tornado taking an abrupt right turn after hitting Jeffersonville, Indiana. The path shown here does not include the beginning of the path southwest of Louisville, nor does it show the location of the Louisville Water Works northeast of the city that were seriously damaged by the tornado. The omission of the water works caused the path to turn too sharply to the right on this map as the tornado left Jeffersonville.

image 2.png

A Visual Path 

Video Credit: Nathaniel DeSpain

The Forecast...

In 1890, the Signal Service office in Washington, DC prepared forecasts for much of the nation. (Forecasting duties would move to the Weather Bureau upon its creation in 1891, which then became the National Weather Service in 1970.) The local office in Louisville, which in 1890 was located in the same building as the Courier-Journal, received the bulletins from Washington for use locally.

According to the head of the Louisville office, Sergeant Frank Burke, as quoted in the Louisville Courier-Journal, "We were officially advised from Washington early this morning to expect a violent atmospheric disturbance sometime within the next 24 hours, and were ordered to make special observations. The evening reports from other stations in the area warned us that Louisville was likely to experience, more or less severely, the force of the storm. Our own local observations sufficiently indicated this also. All through the day the barometer sank steadily lower. As the (low pressure system) progressed (from Kansas into Nebraska) it had become what was predicted for it, the most intense cyclone storm of the present season. Winds gusted to 48 mph ahead of the tornado, and to 53 mph around 8:30pm as the tornado passed within about five blocks of the weather office. Of course we could not compel (citizens) to take precautionary measures, but the office of the Signal Service ended with the simple warning notice of the approach of a dangerous disturbance. In this case, the value and reliability of the service is amply proven, and, amid all the sorrow and ruin wrought by the tornado, we can, at least, honestly assure ourselves that no point of duty has been neglected. If any (damage to boats on the river) has occurred it is because they failed to regard the plain and timely warning given in the Times during the afternoon.”

The Destruction...

Of Kentucky's Deadliest Tornado

1 of 30

The Epicenter...

Falls City Hall was a three-story building used for civic activities. On the evening of March 27, 1890, there may have been as many as 250 people in the building. Three lodges were in session on the top floor, a German band was rehearsing on the second floor, and children were attending a dancing school with their mothers on the main floor. The dance class had ended before the tornado arrived, but the approaching storm caused the students and their mothers to remain inside to wait it out. As the winds increased and the building began to quake, there was a mad rush for the exits. Some people may have been trampled.

The tornado slammed into the building, and the entire structure collapsed into its basement. George Capito was on the top floor when the building collapsed: "The shrieks and groans of those imprisoned (in the debris) formed a chorus that, in connection with the howling of the storm, made my very heart sick."

Many people were not killed instantly, but were trapped under the mountain of boards and bricks. Some of the victims who perished were later found with comparatively little injury, and were likely asphyxiated by gas seeping from broken lines.

Smoke was drifting up from the rubble. As some debris were lifted in order to reach buried victims, oxygen was supplied to the source of the smoke and leaking gas lines, and soon the entire mass was aflame. The blaze was extinguished, but workers spent the night and next day "recovering charred and dismembered bodies."

Ten women were found with arms interlocked. Rescuer James Hanson went to extricate the women from the destruction, and the first person he came upon was his wife, who died in his arms. Of the ten women, nine were dead.

Neighboring buildings were used as morgues. From a witness in a saloon across the street from Falls City Hall: "One poor girl, who had been attending the dancing school, was brought in...and at once realized her doom. Turning her eyes to the men around her, she said feebly, 'I am dying. Pray for me.' There was silence for a moment, then every man silently uncovered and bowed his head. No one uttered a word for a moment, but finally a rough-looking man offered a brief and simple prayer for the dying girl. Her breath came shorter and shorter...and (she) passed quietly away with a brighter look on her face. Strong men wept like children at the scene as we folded her hands across her breast and watched her die."

Relief...

The Louisville Board of Trade organized a Relief Committee the morning following the disaster. An office was quickly set up where citizens could apply for assistance. 482 families were served. The Building Committee repaired or rebuilt 311 homes, including outside Louisville in Parkland and Cane Run. 74% of the relief funds were donated by private citizens. Expenses included funeral costs (57 funerals were paid for), replacement of furniture, making homes inhabitable, and establishing a fund for families who lost their wage-earner (38 of the 76 dead were the families' bread-winners) providing a small sum of money to families for up to 18 months following the storm. Color of skin was not a factor. Via this committee, the city of Louisville paid in full all losses sustained by those who could not afford to do so themselves.

The Permanent Relief Committee helped with health care costs, both physical and mental.

"Thank God for the spirit of sympathy which pulsated through every vein of this great Nation, which, although at times swayed by contending parties and sectional animosities, in the face of any great disaster, knows no North, no South, no East, no West.”

By the first week of April the streets had been mostly cleared of rubble. Temporary machinery installed at the water-works was tested on April 2 and was found to be satisfactory.

Mayor Charles Donald Jacob, in the final year of his fourth term as the city's leader, issued a proclamation appointing Friday, April 11, as "a day of fasting and (humility) in view of the visitation of the tornado."