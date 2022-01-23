Monday sets up another quick-hitting clipper system that nearly misses our area. The center of this system (the Low) will stay north of us again with central and northern Indiana seeing the majority of the moisture. As the cold front drifts south, though, we could see some moisture.
Monday morning only our far northern tier of counties will see snow falling. It will be very light and will have a tough time accumulating with so little moisture.
Through the afternoon as the cold front gets closer to us, we should see a bit more moisture fall in our area. At that point in the day, though, temperatures should be in the 40s which would be too warm for snow. Rain looks most likely for most of you on Monday, and keep in mind not everyone will see precipitation Monday.
By Tuesday morning the cold front move just outside our southeastern counties, so a few mixed showers in these spots will be possible early Tuesday. As we see how much moisture this front brings to our area, we will update you on the likelihood of these showers.