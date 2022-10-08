Many of us this morning as expected started off with widespread frost across the area. Hopefully, you covered those plants last night before you went to bed.
Temperatures today only reach the low 60s with us starting so cold and combined with northerly wind. Since we only reach the low 60s today, our temperatures won't really struggle with those clear skies as well to fall quickly tonight.
Temperatures are expected to fall down into the low to mid 30s again by tomorrow morning, with some of us around and hitting the freezing mark at our lowest temperatures.
Due to this, the NWS has us, and most of our area included in a Freeze Watch for now for Sunday morning. If you didn't cover your plants last night, you definitely need to cover them tonight as we approach the end of growing season in our area.
Luckily for those that are already sick of the cooler temperatures, we will gradually climb our way back up the temperature ladder and eventually back into the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
So, cover those plants for one more night and then you can have a little break over the next few days as temperatures start to warm back up a little bit into the middle of this work week.