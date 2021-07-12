Monday brings yet another chance for afternoon showers and storms rolling through the area. As low pressure sits off to our Northwest, our daily rain chances are on a "rinse and repeat" mode.
We had some showers downpours move through portions of the area this morning, but most of the late morning and early afternoon has remained dry.
Timing
As we head into mid-afternoon, storms will take advantage of the daytime heating and begin to pop-up quickly and move rather quickly.
These showers and storms remain scattered across the area through dinnertime, and at times could produce very heavy rainfall for some locations. This isn't an all-afternoon rain type of forecast, but still some communities could end up seeing an additional 0.5-1" of rain. At peak coverage, we can expect around a 60-70% chance for storms this afternoon and heading into the early evening.
As we lose the heat from the afternoon the shower and storm chances begin to drop heading into sunset and especially thereafter going into the overnight hours.
Severe chance?
The chance for some of these storms becoming severe is of course there, but is pretty marginal. This time around, we do have a decent amount of wind energy and wind shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere, but what we are missing to form widespread severe storms is the instability. We need both instability and enough wind shear for this to happen.
The wind shear factor for this afternoon is there, although not extremely strong. We typically would want to see shear around 40mph.
However, instability will be lacking some for this afternoon. CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) values do reach above 1,000 J*kg in areas that had a decent dry period into the early afternoon and that saw some peeks of sunshine, but in order to have widespread severe storms we need more.
The widespread cloud cover over most of the area is going to limit how much we destabilize this afternoon and will limit significant fuel for strong storms in most locations. The type of thunderstorms we can expect today are known more as pulse storms. A pulse storm by definition form the National Weather Service is
"A thunderstorm within which a brief period (pulse) of strong updraft occurs, during and immediately after which the storm produces a short episode of severe weather. These storms generally are not tornado producers, but often produce large hail and/or damaging winds."
Still, I don't expect to see too many of these occurring. The main impacts we will see today will be heavy rainfall above all, then localized gusty winds. Some areas will receive more rain than others this afternoon, as all of these showers and storms will be widely scattered across the area.