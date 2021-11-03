Temperatures last night and into early this morning dropped below freezing in almost all locations across our area, resulting in a widespread freeze. We can expect the same thing to occur tonight. Therefore, since we are technically still in growing season (not for much longer) we have another freeze warning for overnight tonight and into Thursday morning.
Lawrence, Jennings, Carrol, and Jackson Counties are not included in this freeze warning because their growing season has officially ended already and the rest of our area isn't far behind.
The average date for a first freeze in Louisville of the winter season is November 4. A freeze just means the temperature dips to 32º, but a hard freeze is a little different. A hard freeze happens when the temperature drops to 28º, and the average date for that is November 16 in Louisville. So this freeze is almost exactly on average, but we have see many before that were way before or way later than average. The earliest freeze in Louisville happened on October 3, 1974, and the earliest hard freeze was October 10, 1964. Meanwhile, the latest freeze occurred on December 5th, 1885!
Growing Season
We don't have that much time left in growing season and in fact it looks like it will be coming to an end within the next couple days. The NWS office in Louisville explains:
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing late tonight through tomorrow morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing Thursday morning and Friday morning. This will likely end the growing season.
Here's a look at what temperatures could look like the next couple mornings
What does this mean exactly? According to the USDA, "The growing season is defined as that part of the year when soil temperatures at 50 cm (20 inches) below the soil surface are higher than biologic zero (5 degrees C, 41 degrees F)." The end of the growing season means that soil temperature will be dropping below 41ºF. This also means you won't see any more Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings until plants start growing again in the Spring. Practically this means you'll only need to mow the lawn one or two more times this season before the grass stops growing.