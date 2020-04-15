FREEZE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Freeze Warning (purple) for the northern portion of our viewing area which is in effect from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Thursday. This warning is essential north of the parkways. A frost advisory is issued for the rest of the viewing area and you can find that information later in this blog.
*TEMPERATURES: In the warned area, lows on Thursday morning are expected to drop into the 27 to 32 degree range, with colder readings possible in sheltered rural locations. This will lead to widespread frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Take steps now to protect vulnerable plants from The cold.
*Cities included in the freeze warning:
Paoli, Salem, Scottsburg, Madison, Jasper, English, Tell City, Corydon, New Albany, Jeffersonville,Brandenburg, Shepherdsville, Louisville, La Grange, Bedford, Milton, New Castle, Shelbyville, Frankfort, Georgetown, Cynthiana, Taylorsville, Lawrenceburg, Versailles, Lexington, Paris, Carlisle, Bardstown, Springfield, Harrodsburg, Nicholasville, Winchester, Lebanon, Danville, Lancaster, Richmond, and Stanford
FROST ADVISORY:
The rest of our viewing area is under a FROST ADVISORY (light blue). The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Thursday.
*TEMPERATURES: Will be slightly warmer in the southern part of our viewing area with low on Thursday morning expected to drop into the 31 to 35 degree range.
* IMPACTS...Frost may become widespread, especially in rural areas, and may harm sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CITIES INCLUDED IN FROST ADVISORY:
Lewisport, Hawesville, Hardinsburg, Hartford, Leitchfield, Elizabethtown, Hodgenville, Morgantown, Brownsville, Horse Cave, Greensburg, Campbellsville, Liberty, Russellville, Bowling Green, Franklin, Providence, Scottsville, Glasgow, Tompkinsville, Edmonton, Columbia, Jamestown, Burkesville, and Albany