FREEZE WARNING
UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Freeze Warning (purple) for all of our viewing area. It is in effect from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Thursday. The frost advisory (that was issued earlier today south of the parkways) is no longer in effect for the WDRB viewing area.
High pressure will bring mostly clear skies, nearly calm winds, and cold temperatures to the region tonight into early Thursday morning.
Lows on Thursday morning are expected to drop into the 25 to 30 degree range, with colder readings possible in sheltered rural locations, especially in the Blue Grass. This will cause widespread frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Take steps now to protect vulnerable plants from the cold.
CITIES INCLUDED:
Paoli, Salem, Scottsburg, Madison, Jasper, English, Tell City, Corydon, New Albany, Jeffersonville, Brandenburg, Shepherdsville, Louisville, La Grange, Bedford, Milton, New Castle, Shelbyville, Frankfort, Georgetown, Cynthiana, Taylorsville, Lawrenceburg, Versailles, Lexington, Paris, Carlisle, Bardstown, Springfield, Harrodsburg, Nicholasville, Winchester, Lebanon, Danville, Lancaster, Richmond, and Stanford