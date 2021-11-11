Thursday afternoon the first cold front of the week passed through our communities, but it is only the first of a few we will see. The second cold front comes through late Friday.
While this front is weaker in some regards, it still brings some noticeable impacts. One of those will be a few showers Friday night and early Saturday. Those won't bring as much rain as what we saw Thursday and won't come through during such a busy time of day.
The wind will pick up again Friday as this second boundary moves through, so expect gusts up to 30 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours. In fact much of the week ahead will be breezy, but the wind won't stay at 30 mph all week.
The other element to keep in mind will be the temperature. When the first cold front came through, temperatures were in the 60s. As this second one comes through, though, we already have our first shot of cooler air settling in so temperatures will be in the 40s or 50s at the warmest. There's a potential for a few snowflakes or ice pellets to fall from the clouds with this, but they likely will not make it to the ground. Temperatures are a little too warm down here and the air will be a little too dry.
Something to keep in mind will be the fall foliage. The colors are beautiful right now but this rain and wind will knock a lot of those leaves down. The National Weather Service in Louisville put together this explanation of how wet leaves can be a potential driving hazard.
As we head into the weekend, brace for much cooler air and a few rounds of showers. This will be an active pattern with four disturbances coming through our area in about a week.