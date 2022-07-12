We has a great pass over from the International Space Station last night, but just in case you forgot or weren't able to see the one last night, there is another great chance to see it again tonight!
This one will be another very long visible pass and getting to see this for this long two nights in a row doesn't happen very often. The ISS will pass a little earlier tonight, becoming visible at 10:40pm. You'll want to look SW for it to appear and it will go almost directly overhead at an 88 degree angle!
Lucky enough for us, clouds will be on the exit this afternoon, so skies will be mostly clear at the time of the pass. Not to mention, humidity will be slowly dropping as well heading into tonight with lows in the low 70s!