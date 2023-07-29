Here we go again. Another Heat Advisory is in effect for a good chunk of our viewing area today. This starts at 1PM and will last through 8PM tonight.
Here's more on the advisory from the NWS:
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT /NOON CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 PM EDT /noon CDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Along with the heat, there's also a cold front that's moving through our area today. Data has not really been consistent on timing and exact placement of any storms that could pop up. However, any storms that form today would be most likely for our Kentucky counties, especially further South of Louisville.
Another disturbance will clip our area tonight coming from Nebraska and will bring us a few more showers and storms later tonight.
There are two severe risks on opposite sides both to our East and to our West. We aren't included and are in the middle which puts us in an interesting spot for storm development today, if any form. Those that do form would have heavy rain and gusty winds.