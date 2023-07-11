If you missed the pass of the Starlink satellites over our area Monday night, do not fret just yet! There will be another opportunity to see them move over our area again Tuesday night. With that being said, you may have to relocate to see them this time around if you have high buildings or hills around you.
This time, the Starlink satellites should move over our area around 10:50pm Tuesday night. It is a little bit of a later pass compared to Monday night, but in addition to that it also won't be as high up in the sky. Monday nights peak was around 89 degrees above the horizon, but tonight's is only 32 degrees above the horizon. It should be visible for 4 minutes and will be moving from West to Southwest.
So, in order to see it Tuesday, you won't need to have any tall buildings, trees, or hills around you. You'll either want to be somewhere that is pretty flat and open or get to a higher elevation to see the satellites. Good luck!