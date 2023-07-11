If you missed the pass of the Starlink satellites over our area last night, do not fret just yet! There will be another opportunity to see them move over our area again tonight. With that being said, you may have to relocate to see them this time around if you have high buildings or hills around you.
This time, the Starlink satellites should move over our area around 10:50pm tonight. It is a little bit of a later pass compared to last night, but in addition to that it also won't be as high up in the sky. Last nights peak was around 89 degrees above the horizon, but tonight's is only 32 degrees above the horizon. It should be visible for 4 minutes tonight and will be moving from West to Southwest.
So, in order to see it tonight, you won't need to have any tall buildings, trees, or hills around you. You'll either want to be somewhere that is pretty flat and open or get to a higher elevation to see the satellites. Good luck!